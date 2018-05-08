Qatar seeking major share in Newsmax

© Provided by The Hill

Qatar is looking to obtain a large share in the right-leaning news organization Newsmax, according to a report from Politico.

Sources told Politico that Qatari officials met with Newsmax representatives on various occasions this year, and the meetings have reportedly been overseen by the younger brother of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The talks reportedly took place as Qatari officials looked to seek friendly relations in the U.S. after President Trump backed a blockade of the country from nearby Arab nations last year, accusing the country of funding terror organizations.

Newsmax is owned by Trump ally Chris Ruddy and acquiring a share in the conservative media company would put the Qatari government in close contact with an ally of Trump's.

However, Ruddy has denied the talks, telling Politico "this is all false." The Hill has reached out to the Qatari Embassy for comment.

Relations between the Trump administration and Qatar appear to have somewhat improved in recent months.

Trump met with Emir Al Thani at the White House last month, saying the two countries "are working very well together."

"We are working on unity in that part of the Middle East and I think it's working out very well; there are lot of good things happening," Trump said.