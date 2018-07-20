'Resistance continues', says Palestinian teen released from Israel jail
-
Ex-Trump adviser Nunberg: 'I never thought' Cohen was taping meFormer Trump Campaign Adviser Sam Nunberg joins Meet the Press for an exclusive interview to discuss former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s recorded conversations with the president.NBC News
-
Palestinian teenager released from prisonAhed Tamimi, a Palestinian teenager who kicked and slapped an Israeli soldier, is released from prison to euphoric scenes in the West Bank. David Doyle reports.Reuters
-
Giuliani: Cohen tampered with Trump tapePresident Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen tampered with a taped conversation between Cohen and the President.CNN
-
Ex-Trump adviser Nunberg: 'I never thought' Cohen was taping me
-
Palestinian teenager released from prison
-
Giuliani: Cohen tampered with Trump tape
-
How do 'firenadoes' form?
-
Watch distracted officer crash into cyclist
-
Trump signs emergency declaration for California wildfire
-
Giuliani: Trump, Cohen legal teams sever ties
-
Farmers speak out against Trump's $12 billion emergency aid package
-
After trusting Cohen for years, Trump now thinks he has no credibility
-
Calif. wildfire doubles in size as thousands flee
-
Watch "blood moon" go into total eclipse
-
Trump Jr., Mueller spotted feet away at airport
-
Calif. Fire Claims 2nd Life, Thousands Evacuate
-
Trump announces 'amazing' growth rate
-
Watch service members receive possible remains
-
New Orleans officers fired, charged over man’s beating
A Palestinian teenager released from prison by Israel on Sunday after completing a sentence for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier called for Palestinians to continue their struggle against occupation of the West Bank.
Ahed Tamimi, 17, became a heroine to Palestinians after the incident last December outside her home in Nabi Saleh, a village which has campaigned for years against land seizures by Israel, leading to confrontations with Israel's military and Jewish settlers.
Israelis saw the incident, which Tamimi's mother relayed live on Facebook, as a staged provocation.
Tamimi, who was 16 at the time of her detention, faced 12 charges, including aggravated assault. In March, she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge sheet that included assault and was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, dating back to her arrest in December.
Wearing her trademark black-and-white chequered Arab scarf, Tamimi greeted dozens of well-wishers in brief remarks outside the home of a Nabi Saleh villager killed by Israeli forces.
"From this martyr's house, I say: resistance is continuing until the occupation is removed," she told reporters. "All the female prisoners in jail are strong, and I thank everyone who stood by me while I was in prison."
She scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. (1300 GMT).
Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal, something Israel disputes.
Tamimi's case drew global attention and Amnesty International said after her conviction that her sentence was at odds with international law, saying imprisonment of a minor must be used only as a last resort for the shortest appropriate period of time.
(Reporting by Rami Amichay; Editing by Michael Perry and Susan Fenton)
More From Reuters
-
NFL notebook: Steelers LG Foster reportedly out a monthReuters
-
UK's new foreign minister in China for first overseas visitReuters
-
Zimbabweans vote in first election since Mugabe's removalReuters