UN council weighs measure rejecting US Jerusalem decision
-
WaPo: Trump second-guessed Gorsuch nominationThe Washington Post reports that President Trump considered rescinding Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court over concerns he wouldn't be loyal to the President.CNN
-
Lawmaker had urged for improved safety along Washington Amtrak routePresident Trump says Monday's Amtrak derailment in Washington state shows the need for increased infrastructure investments. But the tracks where the accident occurred were brand new. Some critics warned the new high-speed service could still be dangerous. Carter Evans reports.CBS News
-
Crews Begin Recovery After Amtrak DerailmentCrews Begin Recovery After Amtrak DerailmentAssociated Press
-
WaPo: Trump second-guessed Gorsuch nomination
-
Lawmaker had urged for improved safety along Washington Amtrak route
-
Crews Begin Recovery After Amtrak Derailment
-
Disney unveils animatronic President Trump
-
Republicans confident in tax bill passage despite GOP holdouts
-
Moment UFO spotted by US Navy jet
-
Amtrak derailment witness describes leading victims from wreckage
-
A Brief History of Cable: Creating and Cutting the Cord
-
Trump team putting pressure on Mueller to sway the probe?
-
NTSB preparing to interview train crew on derailment
-
On Trump's "rerun presidency"
-
Inside the Asian discrimination lawsuit against Harvard
-
Trump: China and Russia Challenge U.S. Influence
-
Vatican authorities prepare for a potential terror attack
-
Poll: Voters Want Democrats to Take Control of Congress
-
Priest convicted of sexually abusing boys could be released from prison early
Video by Wochit News
The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution affirming that any change to the status of Jerusalem has no legal effect and must be reversed, in response to the US decision to recognize the city as Israel's capital.
Egypt circulated the draft text on Saturday, and diplomats said the council could vote on the proposed measure as early as Monday.
Breaking with the international consensus, US President Donald Trump this month announced that he would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, sparking protests and strong condemnation.
The draft resolution obtained by AFP stresses that Jerusalem is an issue "to be resolved through negotiations" and expresses "deep regret at recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem," without specifically mentioning Trump's move.
"Any decisions and actions which purport to have altered the character, status or demographic composition of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded," it said.
Diplomats said they expected the United States to use its veto power to block the measure while most, if not all, of the 14 other council members were expected to back the draft resolution.
US Vice President Mike Pence will visit Jerusalem on Wednesday, wading into the crisis over one of the most controversial issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel seized control of the eastern part of the city in the 1967 Middle East war and sees the whole of Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The Palestinians view the east as the capital of their future state.
Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon "strongly condemned" the draft, dismissing it as an attempt by the Palestinians "to reinvent history."
"No vote or debate will change the clear reality that Jerusalem has and always will be the capital of Israel," Danon said in a statement.
- No embassies in Jerusalem -
The draft resolution calls on all countries to refrain from opening embassies in Jerusalem, reflecting concerns that other governments could follow the US lead.
It demands that all member-states not recognize any actions that are contrary to UN resolutions on the status of the city.
Several UN resolutions call on Israel to withdraw from territory seized during the 1967 war and have reaffirmed the need to end the occupation of that land.
The Palestinians had sought a toughly-worded draft resolution that would have directly called on the US administration to scrap its decision.
But some US allies on the council such as Britain, France, Egypt, Japan and Ukraine were reluctant to be too hard-hitting and insisted that the proposed measure should reaffirm the position enshrined in current resolutions, diplomats said.
Backed by Muslim countries, the Palestinians are expected to turn to the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution rejecting the US decision, if, as expected, the measure is vetoed by the United States at the council.
Aside from the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia can veto any resolution presented at the council, which requires nine votes for adoption.
More in News
-
Deadly Amtrak Crash at 50 Mph Over Limit Rekindles Safety DebateBloomberg
-
GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax bill through House, SenateAssociated Press
-
Derailed train was going 80 mph in 30 mph zoneSeattle Post-Intelligencer
-
Public opposition to tax bill grows as vote approachesCNN
-
Congressional complaint office stonewalls on harassment dataNBC News
-
Audio captures harrowing moments after Amtrak derailmentCBS News