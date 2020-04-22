Rescue sanctuary's pen pal program helps kids and animals bond

Duration: 01:20

An animal rescue farm sanctuary in Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, is giving children the opportunity to make new friends with its animals in a way that keeps everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Here With Us Farm Sanctuary is opening its mailbox to letters from children to animals that live on the farm. And the best part? The children get a customized response from the animal they choose to write to.