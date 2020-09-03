Tiger Woods' Playground par-3 course opens in the Bahamas

© Provided by Golfweek

Tiger Woods’ 10-hole Playground has opened at Jack’s Bay in Eleuthera, Bahamas, with the 10-hole par-3 course joining a growing trend of premium short courses at destinations around the world.

The Playground sits atop a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and the holes range from 55 to 170 yards and can be played in multiple configurations. The Blue Bar snack shop sits off the fourth tee.

“It is great to be part of this spectacular project in paradise,” Woods said in a press release. “The natural terrain and coastline are incredibly beautiful and call for an equally spectacular golf experience. The golf course complements the true spirit of the Jack’s Bay development because it’s designed for golfers to have fun, foster friendships and create memories within an unforgettable setting.”

© Provided by Golfweek Tiger Woods designed the par-3 Playground course at Jack's Bay in the Bahamas. (Courtesy of Jack's Bay)

Tiger Woods designed the par-3 Playground course at Jack’s Bay in the Bahamas. (Courtesy of Jack’s Bay Company)

The private Jack’s Bay is a 964-acre property with 2 ½ miles of Atlantic Ocean frontage 10 minutes from Rock Sound International Airport. Woods’ TGR Design also is slated to build an 18-hole course at the property that will include approximately 500 residences, bluffs that reach 80 feet above the ocean and a pink sand beach. The Playground was the first major recreational amenity to open at the community.

“Bringing Tiger to this private membership community opportunity in the Bahamas is nothing short of remarkable,” Franklyn Wilson, chairman of Jack’s Bay Company, said in the release. “Uniting the rich Bahamian cultural heritage and Eleuthera’s unmatched beauty with the skill and attention to detail brought to the table by Tiger Woods and TGR Design, makes this an exceptional opportunity.”

© Provided by Golfweek

The welcome sign for the par-3 Playground course at Jack’s Bay in the Bahamas. (Courtesy of Jack’s Bay Company)

Adding short courses is a growing trend for operators of premium golf destinations, with the 13-hole, par-3 Preserve at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon and the nine-hole, par-3 Cradle at Pinehurst in North Carolina serving as prime examples.

Other recent openings include the Nest at Cabot in Nova Scotia and the Short Course at Forest Dunes in Michigan. Woods also is renovating the par-3 Peter Hay Golf Course at Pebble Beach Resorts in California.

The shorter courses can attract families and novices as well as serve as a fun break from larger, traditional courses for traveling groups of players looking to fill an evening with a few cocktails and laughs.

Arccos Caddie Strokes Gained Analytics brings Tour-level stats to your game

Dylan Wu back where it all started at Lincoln Land Championship

Peyton Manning's Sweetens Cove has 'heckledeck,' bourbon and a partner in Andy Roddick

Kamaiu Johnson wins 2020 APGA Tour Championship; Tim O'Neal captures points title

Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship after starting at 5 under. Can Collin Morikawa?

Gallery: Photos: 2020 U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes (SMG)