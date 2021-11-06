Texas college football: Aggies surge late; TCU upends Baylor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Micheal Clemons scored the game's only touchdown on a 24-yard fumble return early in the fourth quarter, and No. 13 Texas A&M beat No. 12 Auburn 20-3 on Saturday.

Clemons' scoop-and-score came after defensive tackle Jayden Peevy poked the ball away from scrambling Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Clemons, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end, picked up the ball and sprinted to the end zone, diving to the ground after he crossed the goal line.

Zach Calzada finished 15 of 29 for 192 yards for Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), shaking off an apparent injury to his non-throwing shoulder in the third quarter. His performance was was good enough for the Aggies to survive a defensive battle between the two highest-ranked two-loss teams in the country.

© Thomas Shea, Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (6-3, 3-2) had its four-game winning streak in College Station snapped.

TCU 30, BAYLOR 28

FORT WORTH, Texas — Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for TCU and the Horned Frogs beat No. 14 Baylor 30-28 on Saturday in their first game without Gary Patterson on the sideline since 1997.

The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing streak six days after the school and Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways before completing his 21st season as head coach. They had lost five of their previous six games and were 21-22 since the start of 2018.

Baylor (7-2, 4-2) was driving and past midfield after the Frogs missed a field goal attempt when linebacker Shadrach Banks intercepted a pass thrown by Gerry Bohanon with 1:03 left.

Bohanon finished 14 of 20 for 214 yards with three TDs and two interceptions, and Abram Smith ran for 125 yards for Baylor, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Tyquan Thornton had five catches for 121 yards and two TDs.

Morris, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Oklahoma and is the son of former Arkansas and SMU head coach Chad Morris, completed 29 of 41 passes. He also led the Frogs with 70 yards rushing and a TD on 11 carries. Morris had taken over in the second half last week for Max Duggan, who had been playing with a fractured bone in his foot since getting hurt Oct. 9 at Texas Tech.

IOWA STATE 30, TEXAS 7

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The running of Breece Hall and a little razzle-dazzle propelled Iowa State to a 30-7 victory over Texas at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

Hall rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) earned their third straight win over the Longhorn and became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season.

It was the sixth time in seven games Hall has gone of the 100-yard mark.

Receiver Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for Iowa State, totaling 96 yards. Hutchinson also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Texas (4-5, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss, the Longhorns' worst skid since dropping four in a row in 2010.

HOUSTON 54, SOUTH FLORIDA 42

TAMPA, Fla. — Clayton Tune was 21 of 26 for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Ta’Zhawn Henry had a 97-yard TD run and No. 20 Houston held off an upset bid by South Florida in a 54-42 victory Saturday night.

Henry had 130 yards on 10 carries, and Alton McCaskill picked up 125 yards on 22 attempts. Nathaniel Dell made eight catches for 164 yards and a score.

McCaskill got his third rushing TD from 8 yards out to make it 54-42 with 2:27 to play. The Cougars (8-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) have won eight in a row for the first time since 2016.

Houston star defensive back-kick returner Marcus Jones was shaken up midway through the third but returned later in the quarter. He wasn’t on the field for part of the fourth period.

MEMPHIS 28, SMU 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seth Henigan threw for 392 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis’ defense stymied No. 23 SMU in a 28-25 victory over the Mustangs on Saturday.

Henigan, who missed last week’s loss to UCF with a right shoulder injury, completed 34 of 53 passes, including touchdowns of 2 yards to Eddie Lewis and 27 yards to Javon Ivory.

It took a stout defensive effort in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory for the Tigers (5-4, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).

The Tigers’ defense was exceptional. SMU, which entered the game averaging 504 yards of offense and 42 points per game, finished with 323 yards and failed to score at least 31 points for the first time this season. Memphis had five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

UTSA 44, UTEP 23

EL PASO, Texas — Frank Harris passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores to lead No. 16 UTSA to a 44-23 victory against UTEP on Saturday night at the Sun Bowl.

The Roadrunners (9-0, 4-0 C-USA) pushed their school-record win streak to nine games and are one of four undefeated FBS teams.

UTSA has won five in a row against UTEP (6-3, 3-2).



TEXAS STATE 27, LOUISIANA-MONROE 19

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Jahmyl Jeter scored an uncontested touchdown with 1:43 to play to secure a 27-19 win for Texas State over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

The Bobcats were sitting on a 20-19 lead courtesy of a missed extra point and tried to ice the game on fourth-and-1 from the ULM 4. After making the stop the Warhawks got to the 40 before turning it over on downs.

Tyler Vitt was 16 of 31 for 262 yards and a touchdown for Texas State (3-5, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) in the homecoming win.

CHARLOTTE 31, RICE 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Reynolds and Elijah Spencer connected late in regulation to tie it and again in overtime for the win and Charlotte rallied late to beat Rice 31-24 on Saturday.

Ari Broussard's scoring run from the 2 with 6:35 left ended a 16-play, 84-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes and Rice led 24-14.

Jonathan Cruz kicked a 32-yard field goal to reduce Charlotte's (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA) deficit to a touchdown. The 49ers' defense forced a punt in a 1:40 possession for Rice, then Reynolds led a five-play, 80-yard drive in 75 seconds that ended with his 8-yard scoring pass to Spencer to knot it with 1:14 left and force the extra session.

The duo then connected on the first play of overtime when Spencer ran a slant and broke a tackle in the middle of the field for a 25-yard score. Linebacker Luke Martin sealed the win with an interception of Jake Constantine who was under heavy pressure.

NORTH TEXAS 38, SOUTHERN MISS 14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns and North Texas beat Southern Mississippi 38-14 on Saturday.

Johnson ran it 17 times for 119 yards and Ragsdale added 112 yards on 15 carries. Johnson's 8-yard touchdown pulled North Texas (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) to 14-7 at halftime. Ragsdale added a 2-yard score and a 44-yarder in the third quarter.

The Mean Green’s KD Davis recovered a fumble in the end zone with 3:44 remaining to cap the scoring.

North Texas finished with 321 yards rushing. Austin Aune was 16-of-30 passing for 216 yards.

SAM HOUSTON STATE 59, DIXIE STATE 10

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Weston Stephens rushed for 90 yards and was one of five Sam Houston ball carriers to score touchdowns as the top-ranked Bearkats defeated Dixie State 59-10 in a nonconference contest on Saturday for their 19th-consecutive win.

Sam Houston (8-0) led 28-0 well before the first quarter ended as Eric Schmid hit Isaac Schley with a 5-yard touchdown pass on the game-opening drive. Jahari Kay scooped up a Dixie State fumble for a 3-yard TD moments later and then the Bearkats blocked a Dixie State field goal attempt with Jaylen Thomas going 63 yards with the recovery for a 21-0 lead.

PRAIRIE VIEW 24, ALABAMA STATE 20

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Jawon Pass ran for two scores and his last with 6:38 left thwarted Alabama State's upset bid as Prairie View A&M beat the Hornets 24-20 on Saturday.

Alabama State entered the fourth quarter with a 20-10 lead before Lyndemian Brooks ran it in from 14 yards to end a five-play, 71-yard drive that lasted 90 seconds and brought the Panthers (7-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) within three.

Prairie View's defense stiffened after halftime not allowing a point and forcing the Hornets (3-5, 2-4) to punt on each second-half possession.

JACKSON STATE 41, TEXAS SOUTHERN 21

JACKSON, Miss. — Shedeur Sanders threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Wideman and JD Martin ran 51 yards for a score as Jackson State broke a 21-21 third-quarter tie to earn a 41-21 win over Texas Southern Saturday to remain unbeaten in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Jacorey Howard carried just two times for three yards, but each run ended in the end zone and his two-yard run with 5:44 left in the third quarter pulled Texas Southern even at 21-21.

Peytton Pickett finished with 104 yards on 15 carries to lead Jackson State and his 54-yard dash four minutes into the game gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Texas Southern managed just 79 yards passing but LaDarius Owens carried 23 times for 198 yards and the Tigers finished with 259 yards on the ground.

TARLETON 42, LAMAR 21

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Steven Duncan threw two touchdown passes, Derrell Kelley III ran for two scores and Tarleton defeated Lamar 42-21 on Saturday night.

After falling behind 14-7 in the first minute of the second quarter, the Texans (5-4, 2-2 Western Athletic Conference) scored the next 28 points. Kelly had two touchdowns in the second on short runs.

Duncan, who was 21 of 32 for 319 yards, opened the scoring with a 9-yard pass to Tariq Bitson and closed it with a 6-yard pass to Cody Jones.

NORTHWESTERN STATE 28, HOUSTON BAPTIST 24

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Isaac Javonis recovered a fumble in the end zone for a game-winning score with 36 seconds left and Northwestern State stopped a final Houston Baptist drive in the red zone to complete a 28-24 comeback win on Saturday.

HBU's Orion Olivas was sacked for a loss of 15 yards by Nanai Nathalohn and Jared Pedraza on the final play to preserve the 17-point comeback.

Northwestern State (2-7, 2-4 Southland) defeated Houston Baptist (0-9, 0-6) for the second time this season.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 31, EASTERN KENTUCKY 17

NACAGDOCHES, Texas — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Miles Reed ran for 132 yards and a score as Stephen F. Austin won its third straight game and handed Eastern Kentucky its first conference loss, 31-17 on Saturday.

Self hit Gipson from 34 yards out in the first quarter and found him again for an 87-yard bomb to spark the Lumberjacks to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and their six-yard connection in the third quarter gave them a 24-10 advantage.

Parker McKinney was 30 of 50 for 273 yards and a touchdown to lead Eastern Kentucky (6-3, 3-1 WAC-ASUN), but was picked off twice. He carried 11 times for 100 yards.

Self was 16 of 25 for 323 yards and an interception for SFA (6-3, 2-2). Gipson had four catches for 138 yards and Lawton Rikel added three for another 65 yards.

JACKSONVILLE STATE 40, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 25

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Zerrick Cooper threw two touchdown passes to Sean Brown, Josh Samuel added two rushing scores and Jacksonville State defeated Abilene Christian 40-25 on Saturday before hearing from its head coach that he was stepping down.

John Grass made the announcement after the game. Jacksonville State said that the school and Grass “mutually agreed to part ways” after eight seasons.

The Gamecocks have two more games scheduled this season, on the road against Lamar and Eastern Kentucky.

Peyton Mansell rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another with 301 yards passing but was intercepted three times for the Wildcats (4-5, 1-4).

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas college football: Aggies surge late; TCU upends Baylor