Paul Rudd was the happiest man in the Chiefs' locker room as the team celebrated their AFC title

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship on Sunday to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV.

No one was happier about the outcome that Paul Rudd, who has been a lifelong Chiefs supporter.

Rudd hyped the crowd up before the game and partied with the team in the locker room after their victory.

Throughout the celebration, fans couldn't help but recognize that Rudd had become a living embodiment of his own "Look at us" meme.

Rudd had helped hype the crowd up ahead of the game, banging the team's ceremonial war drum before kickoff to get the home fans pumped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It’s Ruddementry My Dear (@ruddementry) on Jan 19, 2020 at 2:49pm PST

Rudd also gave a pregame speech of sorts to a camera ahead of the game, alongside fellow actor and Chiefs fan Eric Stonestreet.

Is anyone more fired up than Paul Rudd and @ericstonestreet? 🔥 (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/iYwaYDiEfX — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 19, 2020

Once the Chiefs secured the victory, Rudd was finally free to celebrate, and he seemed to make the most of his time with the team.

Travis Kelce and Paul Rudd 😂 pic.twitter.com/nLY7Z4PEog — emily (@traviskelce) January 20, 2020

In a recent appearance on the show "Hot Ones," Rudd became something of a meme for his interaction with host Sean Evans in which he expressed disbelief at their situation. According to numerous fans on the ground, Rudd carried a similar expression of awesome wonder throughout the Chiefs locker room celebration.

The Chiefs caused Paul Rudd to live his own meme pic.twitter.com/09kxOh7VqB — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 20, 2020

Paul Rudd is in the Chiefs locker room and every time he speaks to someone about the win he’s sorta doing the “look at us” meme face. He is very, very happy. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 20, 2020

One person who experienced Rudd's joy first-hand was Sports Illustrated's Charlotte Wilder. Wilder had tweeted on Saturday that she had shared a flight with Rudd, and had considered approaching him about his recent meme.

Okay I said hi to Paul Rudd and told him I was going to say "Look at us!" but that I *didn't* and he seemed to appreciate that. Also said if he wanted to talk about the Chiefs he could find me and he said "Okay, if I want to talk about the Chiefs I'll find you." Very nice guy!! — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 18, 2020

While she didn't mention the meme at the time, the two found each other again in the Chiefs locker room, making for a perfect moment.

I found Paul Rudd in the Chiefs locker room and said “Hey! It’s me, the girl from the plane!” And he gives me a hug, glances around the room and says, “Hey, look at us. Who would’ve thought?” And I passed out pic.twitter.com/LSoqJ3HD8n — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 20, 2020

With the win, the Chiefs are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Given how excited he was to watch his team win the AFC, there's little doubt that Rudd will be in attendance again on Super Bowl Sunday.

