Fire victims get generous donation from woman touched by story

An act of kindness is helping a single mother and daughter after a devastating fire in Mt. Airy, Ohio.

Brittany and Zyaire Richardson were sleeping when their apartment building caught fire on W. North Bend Road early Monday morning. They had to jump from their second floor balcony to safety.

"(We lost) everything. I don't have nothing but what I have on, and my keys and that's it. I don't have anything," Richardson told WLWT on Monday.

Kristen McKenzie said she saw the story on WLWT News 5 and wanted to help.

"She just looked devastated. She looked like she was so lost and just didn't know where to turn and I just started crying," McKenzie said.

McKenzie immediately took action and was able to connect with the Richardsons to give them a generous donation in gift cards to local stores and restaurants so they can buy new things for their home and spend some quality time together as mother and daughter.

"It's not too often that I feel like people help and for her, reaching out to two people that she doesn't even know just, like, warms my heart," Brittany Richardson said.

"I feel great because the fire was really scary. So when my mom, she really helped me out and this lady, she really helped us," Zyaire Richardson said.

The Richardsons are staying with family while they search for a new apartment and they plan to stay in touch with their new friend McKenzie.

"We have to all learn to just give back, even if it's at this little local level and I couldn't sleep at night if I didn't do something," McKenzie said.