Majestic humpback whales swim up close to whale watchers

Duration: 00:42

Whale watchers aboard the Blue Dolphin Marine Tours charter in Hervey Bay, Queensland on July 24 were lucky enough to enjoy the company of two humpback whales as they got up close and personal with the boat.In the videos of the encounter, the beautiful mammals swim calmly beside the boat, occasionally surfacing for air. Credit: Blue Dolphin Marine Tours via Storyful