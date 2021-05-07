You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
Man Who Dove Off Bridge to Save Baby Says What He ‘Didn’t Think Twice’

Duration: 02:24
The hero who saved a toddler after she was ejected from a truck off a bridge said he didn't think twice about jumping into the water after her. The hero, identified only as Jonathan, spoke Friday at a press conference from a Maryland fire station. Authorities called him a “humble hero.” Jonathan initially said he wanted to remain anonymous, until he knew for sure that the baby was okay. One of the first responders to the scene told Inside Edition that he shook the hero's hand and thanked him.
