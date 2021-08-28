You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
Business Insider

Styrofoam is hard to recycle — but this company figured out how to do it at a profit

Duration: 07:17
Contrary to popular belief, Styrofoam can be recycled. It's hard because the product is mostly air, but one company in Mexico City figured out how to do it profitably.
More From Business Insider

UP NEXT

NOW PLAYING: People & Places

Styrofoam is hard to recycle — but this company figured out how to do it at a profit

Styrofoam is hard to recycle — but this company figured out how to do it at a profit

Business Insider Logo Business Insider

UP NEXT

More From Business Insider

More From Business Insider

image beaconimage beaconimage beacon