These images reveal the shocking impact of climate change in 2021

These images reveal the shocking impact of climate change in 2021By Frances Carruthers of Love Exploring |
The climate crisis in pictures
In the year that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its landmark report detailing the catastrophic consequences of global heating, there was a plethora of natural disasters. From lakes drying up to glaciers melting, biblical floods and apocalyptic sandstorms, these shocking images show that the impacts of the climate crisis are already being felt all over the world.